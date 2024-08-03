‘Fresh bids’ to reopen Aganampudi toll plaza have commuters worried

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has allegedly invited bids to collect toll at Aganampudi, falling under the Gajuwaka Assembly segment in the city, for the year 2024-25.

This comes shortly after the area’s toll plaza, much opposed by commuters, was removed on June 26, 2024. Motorists shuttling between Anakapalli and Gajuwaka and thousands of others, including employees, students and traders, had then praised the newly formed NDA coalition (TDP-JSP-BJP) government in the State for fulfilling the long-standing demand for the removal the toll gate, located in a residential area.

According to Aganampudi Development Committee chairman Balireddy Satyanarayana, who is leading the anti-toll-gate movement, NHAI has issued a latest notification, dated July 10, 2024,for an estimated toll collection of ₹81.10 crore a year from the toll plaza.

“NHAI previously collected around ₹350 crore rupees unofficially. Now, it wants to collect more money from people. We have already brought this issue to the attention of all authorities, including the Gajuwaka MLA and the Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament. If the toll gate is reopened, the government will have to face severe consequences from the people,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said that, starting 2017, they pursued the toll gate case in courts till the end of our party’s government in May 2019 and got a favourable verdict. “Later, the YSRCP came to power in the State, and it did not pay the case any attention. Taking advantage of this, the highway authorities got stay orders from the Supreme Court, and resumed collecting toll. I made a poll promise of removing the toll gate... Accordingly, ... [the] toll gate was removed in June. In the latest development, the highway authorities have invited fresh bids for toll fee collection...”

He added that in the latest notification for bids, the authorities (NHAI) mentioned the highway number as NH-05. There is, he said, no NH-05 in the area as per rules. It was the name of the old highway, which is now called NH-16. “Therefore, legally it is not acceptable. So, we will fight this issue,” the MLA said.

He also highlighted that there are many liquor shops along the old highway stretch (number NH-05) between Anandapuram and Aganampudi via the city, in violation of the National Highway Rules.

Responding the matter, K. Kiran, a cab driver at Gajuwaka, said he was disappointed to learn that the NHAI is planning to reopen the toll gate. “I wonder how it is possible to do so, since the toll gate had been closed ... the toll gate is opposed by thousands of families.”

When contacted, Project Director of NHAI Visakhapatnam Project Implementation Unit Prabhat Ranjan said their unit has not issued any notification to collect toll at Aganampudi.

The toll gate was established in Aganampudi in 1997, and the Road and Buildings department used to manage it in its early days before handing it over to NHAI. At least 2,000 to 2,500 vehicles pass through the gate from Visakhapatnam towards Rajamahendravaram and Vijayawada daily. The average daily toll collection was ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh.

In 2017, the Gajuwaka Bar Association moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court, seeking a direction for its removal. The highway authorities later went to the Supreme Court and got a favourable order to collect toll till the completion of the bypass highway road NH-16 from Anandapuram to Anakapalli via Pendurthi and Sabbavaram.

