Frequency of Vivek Express increased from four to five days a week

March 18, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The frequency of 22504/22503 Dibrugarh-Kanniyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express is being increased from four days to five days a week to meet the growing travel requirements of passengers.

Train no. 22504 Dibrugarh-Kanniyakumari Vivek Express will leave Dibrugarh on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with effect from March 22.

Similarly, 22503 Kanniyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express will leave Kanniyakumari on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with effect from March 26, according to a statement issued by A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division, here on Monday.