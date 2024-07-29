Free training for minority candidates attending Teacher Eligibility Test in Visakhapatnam

The Centre for Educational Development of Minorities (CEDM), Minorities Welfare Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, will provide free training to candidates, from the minority communities, attending Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (A.P.-TET-2024), at the RCEDM, AU PG Centre, here, from August 1 to September 25.

Candidates from minority communities like Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains can avail of free training, to be given under the aegis of CEDM, according to M. Satya Padma, District Minorities Welfare Officer for combined Visakhapatnam district.

More details can be had by dialling the mobile no. 9052342344.

