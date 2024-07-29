GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Free training for minority candidates attending Teacher Eligibility Test in Visakhapatnam

Published - July 29, 2024 05:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre for Educational Development of Minorities (CEDM), Minorities Welfare Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, will provide free training to candidates, from the minority communities, attending Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (A.P.-TET-2024), at the RCEDM, AU PG Centre, here, from August 1 to September 25.

Candidates from minority communities like Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains can avail of free training, to be given under the aegis of CEDM, according to M. Satya Padma, District Minorities Welfare Officer for combined Visakhapatnam district.

More details can be had by dialling the mobile no. 9052342344.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.