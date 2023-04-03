HamberMenu
Free stipendiary course for SC/ST job seekers launched in Visakhapatnam

April 03, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

National Career Service Centre for SC/ST on Monday stated that a free stipendiary course was launched for SC/ST job seekers with Intermediate and above qualifications through reputed coaching centres and it will begin from July 1. A stipend of ₹1,000 per month per trainee would be paid and textbooks worth ₹1,000 would be freely provided to each trainee. Interested candidates can apply before April 30, 2023. More details can be obtained over phone number 8700157960, Shyam Sundar Nittala, sub-regional employment officer, according to a release here on Monday.

