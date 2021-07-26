Visakhapatnam

Free screening camp for Hepatitis B and C on July 28

A free screening camp for Hepatitis B and C will be organised on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day on July 28.

The screening camp is being organised jointly the by Department of Gastroenterology, Andhra Medical College/King George Hospital, Coastal Andhra Liver Foundation and Department of Microbiology, AMC, at RK Beach from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

P.V. Sudhakar, Principal, AMC, P. Mythili, Superintendent, KGH, senior gastroenterologists E. Peddaverraju, A.V. Siva Prasad and Viswanadh will participate as guests of honour.

There will be awareness on hepatitis transmission and preventive aspects.


