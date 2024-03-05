GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Free plastic surgery medical camp at VIMS today

March 05, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A free plastic surgery medical camp is being organised at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) near Hanumanthawaka, here on March 6 (Wednesday). Screening tests pertaining to cleft lip, cleft palate, diabetic foot, burns and vascular diseases would be performed, and medicines would be given free to needy patients, according to VIMS director Dr. K. Rambabu.

Plastic and cosmetic surgeries will be done free of cost to needy patients. The camp will be held at the outpatient (OP) block of VIMS from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 6. Dr. Rambabu said that expensive tests like colour doppler and X-ray would also be done free of cost. He called upon needy patients to make use of the camp.

