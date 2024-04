April 29, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Department of English of Dr. V.S. Krishna Government Degree College, here on Monday, announced that it will provide free online coaching for the candidates appearing for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (APPGCET) in English, from May 1 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Details can be obtained from the college staff during the working hours, according to a release here on Monday.

