December 25, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A free training programme in light music was conducted by Vimala Krishna Music Academy to mark the birth centenary of Padma Shri awardee Ghantasala Venkteswara Rao at the Public Library here on Sunday.

The participants were taught the songs penned and sung by Ghantasala in his private albums like: ‘Veliginchaveme chinni valapu deepam’ and ‘Paadake na rani’ by B.A. Narayana, a popular singer and former teacher at Vizianagaram Government Music College.