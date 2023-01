January 06, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATAM

The American Association of Physicians of Indian (AAPI) origin is organising a cervical cancer awareness programme and AAPI-GHS Vaccination drive at Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (MGCHRI) at MVP Colony here from 9 a.m. on Saturday.

A total of 100 underprivileged girls will be given free HPV vaccination for prevention of cervical cancer.

-