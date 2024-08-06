ADVERTISEMENT

Free heart surgery camp to conclude in Visakhapatnam on August 7

Updated - August 06, 2024 10:51 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 10:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Seven paediatric cardiac surgeries were done free of cost on August 5 and 6 and two more are expected to be performed on August 7 as part of the three-day Paediatric Cardiac surgical camp, being organised by Andhra Hospitals in association with Healing Little Hearts, UK team, here.

Dr. P. V. Rama Rao, Head of Children’s Services and Director of Andhra Hospitals, said that their team had successfully performed cardiac surgeries in Vijayawada, in association with Healing Little Hearts, UK, during the past nine years. This was the first camp in Visakhapatnam.

Dr. Vikram, Paediatric cardiologist, Dr. Revanth, Paediatric cardiac surgeon, Dr. Subramanyam Consultant Cardiac anaesthetist, Dr. Ramesh, Paediatric Cardiac anaesthetist, Dr. Revanth, Paediatric cardiac intensivist, and Dr. Muralikrishna, Consultant Paediatrician, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US