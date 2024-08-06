GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Free heart surgery camp to conclude in Visakhapatnam on August 7

Updated - August 06, 2024 10:51 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 10:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Seven paediatric cardiac surgeries were done free of cost on August 5 and 6 and two more are expected to be performed on August 7 as part of the three-day Paediatric Cardiac surgical camp, being organised by Andhra Hospitals in association with Healing Little Hearts, UK team, here.

Dr. P. V. Rama Rao, Head of Children’s Services and Director of Andhra Hospitals, said that their team had successfully performed cardiac surgeries in Vijayawada, in association with Healing Little Hearts, UK, during the past nine years. This was the first camp in Visakhapatnam.

Dr. Vikram, Paediatric cardiologist, Dr. Revanth, Paediatric cardiac surgeon, Dr. Subramanyam Consultant Cardiac anaesthetist, Dr. Ramesh, Paediatric Cardiac anaesthetist, Dr. Revanth, Paediatric cardiac intensivist, and Dr. Muralikrishna, Consultant Paediatrician, were present.

