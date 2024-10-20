GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Free heart surgery camp for children from tomorrow

Published - October 20, 2024 11:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A free heart surgery camp for children is being organised by Andhra Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, in association with Healing Little Hearts, a UK Charity team, from October 21 to 25.

The cardiac team and children intensive care team of the hospital would join the team from the UK at Visakhapatnam. The hospital’s cardiac and children intensive care teams will perform complex heart surgeries during the five days, according to a statement issued by Dr. P.V. Rama Rao, Head of Children’s Services and Director of the hospital.

Parents of children with congenital heart disease and doctors who are managing children with heart disease can contact 8886679733 or 0891-2724777 for further information.

Published - October 20, 2024 11:40 pm IST

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.