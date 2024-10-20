Free heart surgery camp for children from tomorrow

A free heart surgery camp for children is being organised by Andhra Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, in association with Healing Little Hearts, a UK Charity team, from October 21 to 25.

The cardiac team and children intensive care team of the hospital would join the team from the UK at Visakhapatnam. The hospital’s cardiac and children intensive care teams will perform complex heart surgeries during the five days, according to a statement issued by Dr. P.V. Rama Rao, Head of Children’s Services and Director of the hospital.

Parents of children with congenital heart disease and doctors who are managing children with heart disease can contact 8886679733 or 0891-2724777 for further information.