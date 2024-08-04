ADVERTISEMENT

Free heart surgery camp for children from August 5 to 7 in Visakhapatnam

Published - August 04, 2024 06:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, is organising a free heart surgery camp from August 5 to 7. The camp is being organised in association with Healing Little Hearts — a UK-based charity team.

The camp in Visakhapatnam is led by cardiac surgeon Dr. Revanth and paediatric cardiologist Dr. Vikram. The children intensive care team will join with the UK team to perform complex heart surgeries during the three days, according to Head of Children’s Services and Director of Andhra Hospitals, Dr. P.V. Rama Rao.

Meanwhile, Andhra Hospitals, Vijayawada, has done 30 camps so far and successfully completed 4,000 heart surgeries and interventions on children. This will be the hospital’s first camp in Visakhapatnam. Parents of children with congenital heart disease and doctors, who are managing children with heart disease, can contact 8886679733 or dial 0891-2724777 for more details.

