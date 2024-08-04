GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Free heart surgery camp for children from August 5 to 7 in Visakhapatnam

Published - August 04, 2024 06:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, is organising a free heart surgery camp from August 5 to 7. The camp is being organised in association with Healing Little Hearts — a UK-based charity team.

The camp in Visakhapatnam is led by cardiac surgeon Dr. Revanth and paediatric cardiologist Dr. Vikram. The children intensive care team will join with the UK team to perform complex heart surgeries during the three days, according to Head of Children’s Services and Director of Andhra Hospitals, Dr. P.V. Rama Rao.

Meanwhile, Andhra Hospitals, Vijayawada, has done 30 camps so far and successfully completed 4,000 heart surgeries and interventions on children. This will be the hospital’s first camp in Visakhapatnam. Parents of children with congenital heart disease and doctors, who are managing children with heart disease, can contact 8886679733 or dial 0891-2724777 for more details.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.