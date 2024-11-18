Free hearing test for newborns and infants up to 3 months of age in Visakhapatnam, till November 24

A series of special events are being organised by Omni RK Hospitals as part of World Prematurity Day and National Newborn Care Week 2024 to raise awareness about newborn health and to ensure quality care for babies.

The hospital conducted a workshop on ‘comprehensive preterm care’, aimed at enhancing the skills of paediatricians and neonatologists who specialise in the care of premature and critically ill newborns. The workshop featured expert discussions on medical care and treatment methods for premature infants.

Consultant neonatologists Mounika B. and Sandeep Anand said that over 13 million babies were born prematurely each year and stressed the importance of specialised care for their survival and long-term health.

As part of the celebrations for National Newborn Care Week, Giggles, by Omni RK Hospitals is organising a free hearing screening camp for newborns and infants under three months of age. The camp, at which the advanced Oto Acoustic Emissions (OAE) hearing test will be conducted and it will continue till November 24.

Dr. Radha Krishna, Managing Director, and Raavi Srinivasa Rao, Senior Vice President, spoke on the significance of early hearing screening. Hearing loss in newborns was of concern as congenital hearing loss affects approximately 30 out of every 10,000 children. Significant hearing loss occurs in one to two newborns per 1,000 births in the general population and 2% to 3% of newborns admitted to neonatal intensive care units.

Early detection and intervention were critical, as untreated hearing issues contribute to the rising number of people with hearing impairments, projected to reach 2.5 billion globally by 2050 according to the World Health Organisation.

They called upon parents to bring their babies for the free hearing screening test as early diagnosis would make a significant difference in the lives of children.

The events saw enthusiastic participation from doctors, administrative staff, and parents, reinforcing the importance of collaborative efforts in improving neonatal health.