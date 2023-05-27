Free health check-up, blood donation camp held at Divisional Railway Hospital in Visakhapatnam

May 27, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A free medical awareness-cum-health check-up camp was organised by the Civil Engineering Department of Waltair Division at the Divisional Railway Hospital here on Saturday.

A voluntary blood donation camp was also organised as part of this awareness and health check up camp. The camp was organised for the public as well as railway personnel for creating awareness and providing treatment for common health problems.

The camp was jointly organised by the Medical Department of Waltair and AS Raja Blood Bank.

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Anup Satpathy, who participated as the chief guest at the inaugural, lit a lamp, in the presence of Dr. T. Jothi, Chief Medical Superintendent, Divisional Railway Hospital.

More than 50 units of blood was donated by the volunteers, including Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) AK Moharana, Divisional Engineer (West) Abhishek and trainees of Zonal Civil Engineering Training School and more than 200 persons utilised this facility for free health check up.

Certificates and mementoes were given to the participants, assisting staff and doctors by Mr. Anup Satpathy.