Free fabric painting workshop in Visakhapatnam from May 12

May 10, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Bala Vikasa Foundation (BVF), an NGO, in association with Fevicryl, will organise a free five-day fabric painting workshop from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. at Sri Krishna temple at Guruvayupuram, Seethammadhara here from May 12. Interested women can participate in the programme. Details can be obtained over phone number 8520004288, according to Narava Prakasa Rao from the BVF. ADVERTISEMENT

