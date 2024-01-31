GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Free cancer screening camp in Vizag from today

January 31, 2024 07:26 am | Updated 07:27 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau,Madhu Gopal B 5994

The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (HBCH&RC), a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and a Grant-In-Aid Institute under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, is organising a week-long free common cancers screening programme at the Golden Jubilee Port Hospital, at Saligramapuram, from January 30 to February 4.

The programme was inaugurated by Y. Srinivas Rao, Additional Commissioner (General), Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, Visakhapatnam and Dr. S. Usha Devi, Chief Medical Officer, Golden Jubilee Hospital, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on Tuesday, in the presence of Dr. Umesh Mahantshetty, Director, HBCH&RC.

Dr. Umesh said that in addition to the provision of free common cancer screening services, counselling services and awareness activities will be conducted as part of World Cancer Day being observed on February 4. All individuals, detected to be positive during the screening programme will be offered follow-up tests at HBCH&RC.

The programme is directed towards cancer awareness and free camps for common cancer screening for the public. This would help the general public at large and can also have some impact on prevention and screening initiatives being done by A.P. State Health Department. He hoped that this programme would bring to light the disparities in cancer screening and help to close the care gap caused by lack of knowledge and finances in cancer control.

These activities will eventually help to detect cancer early and offer timely treatment to achieve optimum cure. Cancer-related health education also works as a major intervention towards prevention of cancer.

Cancer control starts with tobacco control. A majority of cancers in India and the world are caused by tobacco use. Hence avoiding tobacco consumption, and quitting tobacco-containing products was a vital step to decrease the risk of developing cancer.

In addition to getting vaccinated against Hepatitis B and HPV, avoiding alcohol, exercising regularly and eating a variety of fruits and vegetables are important steps to decrease the risk of cancers. For adults, getting screened for common cancers on a regular basis is also crucial to detect the cancers early.

