Free cancer screening and treatment camp at VIMS today

February 27, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A free camp for screening, detection and treatment of various types of cancers will be held at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) on Wednesday (February 28), from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the OP Block of VIMS, Dr. K. Rambabu, Director, said in a statement on Tuesday.

 Oral cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, intestinal cancer, and skin and bone cancer will be screened at the camp. After the screening concludes, those requiring further treatment will be given chemo-therapies, radiation, and even medication free of cost. FNAC and mammogram tests to detect breast cancer, biopsy for oral cancer and pap smear test to detect cervical cancer would all be done free of cost.

Mr. Rambabu appealed to the public to utilise the camp for their own benefit, spread awareness about cancer and dispel their myths about the disease.

