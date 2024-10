A free breast cancer screening camp is being organised as part of ‘breast cancer awareness month’ at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) at Arilova here, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22.

Dr. K. Rambabu, Director, VIMS, said in a statement that breast ultrasound and biopsy would be conducted and medicines would be given free of cost to patients. He called upon the people to make use of the facilities at the camp.