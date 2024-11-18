Free blood test organised for diabetics in Vizag

A free blood test camp for diabetics was conducted by the TPT Colony Residents Welfare Association, as part of its social service activity, at Brindavan Park in TPT Colony, Visakhapatnam on Sunday (November 17, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

After inaugurating the camp, Commissioner of Police Sankhabrata Bagchi, said that diabetes was a silent killer and that his mother had died of diabetes.

Regular exercise was a safety measure against the disease, he observed.

Brindavan Park president Gorti Prasanna urged the public to take preventive pre-diabetic measures as the incidence of diabetes is high in India. About 150 members participated in the camp and technicians from Quantum Diagnostics collected their blood samples. Noted endocrinologists Dr. K. Dilip Kumar and Dr. K.B. Swamy participated in the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.