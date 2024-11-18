ADVERTISEMENT

Free blood test organised for diabetics in Vizag

Published - November 18, 2024 10:36 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

After inaugurating the camp, Commissioner of Police Sankhabrata Bagchi, said that diabetes was a silent killer and that his mother had died of diabetes

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police Shankabrata Bagchi at the free blood test camp, in Visakhapatnam on November 17, 2024.

A free blood test camp for diabetics was conducted by the TPT Colony Residents Welfare Association, as part of its social service activity, at Brindavan Park in TPT Colony, Visakhapatnam on Sunday (November 17, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

After inaugurating the camp, Commissioner of Police Sankhabrata Bagchi, said that diabetes was a silent killer and that his mother had died of diabetes.

Regular exercise was a safety measure against the disease, he observed.

Brindavan Park president Gorti Prasanna urged the public to take preventive pre-diabetic measures as the incidence of diabetes is high in India. About 150 members participated in the camp and technicians from Quantum Diagnostics collected their blood samples. Noted endocrinologists Dr. K. Dilip Kumar and Dr. K.B. Swamy participated in the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US