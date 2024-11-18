 />
Free blood test organised for diabetics in Vizag

After inaugurating the camp, Commissioner of Police Sankhabrata Bagchi, said that diabetes was a silent killer and that his mother had died of diabetes

Published - November 18, 2024 10:36 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Police Shankabrata Bagchi at the free blood test camp, in Visakhapatnam on November 17, 2024.

A free blood test camp for diabetics was conducted by the TPT Colony Residents Welfare Association, as part of its social service activity, at Brindavan Park in TPT Colony, Visakhapatnam on Sunday (November 17, 2024).

After inaugurating the camp, Commissioner of Police Sankhabrata Bagchi, said that diabetes was a silent killer and that his mother had died of diabetes.

Regular exercise was a safety measure against the disease, he observed.

Brindavan Park president Gorti Prasanna urged the public to take preventive pre-diabetic measures as the incidence of diabetes is high in India. About 150 members participated in the camp and technicians from Quantum Diagnostics collected their blood samples. Noted endocrinologists Dr. K. Dilip Kumar and Dr. K.B. Swamy participated in the programme.

