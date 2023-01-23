ADVERTISEMENT

Free battery- operated prosthetic hand distribution camp in Visakhapatnam on Feburary 8 and 9

January 23, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Rotary Club of Visakhapatnam Central along with INALI Foundation and Rotary Club of Poona Downtown is conducting a free prosthetic battery-operated hand camp and giving training to the eligible on 8th and 9th February at Visakha Safety Council Training and Development Trust, Railway New Colony.

According to the guidelines, those who have lost their hand above the wrist or 5” inches below the elbow are eligible for the camp and should send a photograph of their amputated hand along with an Aadhaar card and mobile number to C Balasatish (7382926699) or Rtn Lavanya (9652986007) by WhatsApp.

