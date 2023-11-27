Free awareness workshop on ‘dementia care’

November 27, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Dementia India Alliance (DIA), a not-for-profit, family caregiver centric organisation, with the support of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Ltd., in association with Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation, is organising a free workshop on ‘Dementia’ at Hotel Best Western Plus, Railway Station Road, near DRM Office, on Dec 3.

Experts from the field of dementia care will be conducting sessions on ‘Caring for dementia across the spectrum – effective management strategies for different stages’. Family caregivers, health care professionals including doctors, allied health professionals such as psychologists, social workers, nurses and service providers are invited to attend the activity-based workshop and learn about the different strategies to manage for different stages of dementia, according to Radha S. Murthy, president DIA.

Those interested in participating in the workshop can email at agecare2012@gmail.com or call on the mobile no. 8985854000.

