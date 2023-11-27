HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Free awareness workshop on ‘dementia care’

November 27, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Dementia India Alliance (DIA), a not-for-profit, family caregiver centric organisation, with the support of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Ltd., in association with Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation, is organising a free workshop on ‘Dementia’ at Hotel Best Western Plus, Railway Station Road, near DRM Office, on Dec 3.

Experts from the field of dementia care will be conducting sessions on ‘Caring for dementia across the spectrum – effective management strategies for different stages’. Family caregivers, health care professionals including doctors, allied health professionals such as psychologists, social workers, nurses and service providers are invited to attend the activity-based workshop and learn about the different strategies to manage for different stages of dementia, according to Radha S. Murthy, president DIA.

Those interested in participating in the workshop can email at agecare2012@gmail.com or call on the mobile no. 8985854000.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.