Free auto-rickshaw service launched on Visakhapatnam Beach Road

July 20, 2023 07:15 am | Updated 07:15 am IST - Visakhapatnam

A first-of-its-kind service in the State, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has started a free auto-rickshaw service for citizens at the designated beach road area from Coastal Battery to Sagar Nagar via R.K. Beach, Park Hotel Junction, Lawson’s Bay Colony, Tenneti Park and Jodugullapalem.

Speaking to The Hindu on Wednesday, a GVMC official said, “This service has been operational since July 10. We have not been able to promote it effectively yet.”

Ten e-auto rickshaws are plying on the beach road stretch every day at fixed timings. Senior citizens, children, pregnant women and physically challenged passengers are given priority to avail of the free auto-rickshaw service.”

The service aims to promote e-vehicles at tourist spots and provide free service to the poor and needy. An honorarium of around ₹15,000 per month has been planned for the each vehicle driver.

The scheduled timings are 9 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The charging of the vehicles will be done through the corporation’s e-charging service centres and the vehicles will also be geo-tagging so that the movement of the vehicles can be tracked, the official added.

“Citizens can also track the services of the vehicles, which are blue and white in colour. They can bring it to our notice when the free service is misused,” the official said.

P. Rambabu, driver of one of the free service auto-rickshaws, said, “I joined the service on Wednesday. I was told to ferry passengers who really needed the free service. Only three passengers are allowed. No overloading is permitted.”

Funding for e-autos, free auto service, charging centres etc will be provided under Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) ‘Urban Climate Change Resilience Trust Fund’.

