‘Framework for setting up skill development varsity ready’

Ministers Mekapati Goutham Reddy and Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, and UNIDO India representative Rene Van Berkel at a meeting in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 February 2020 01:13 IST

Plans afoot to incentivise MSMEs based on performance in the new policy, says Industries Minister

The State government is focussing on attracting more industries to Andhra Pradesh and the thrust is on encouraging non-polluting and green industries, Minister for Industries, Commerce, IT and Skill Development Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said.

Delivering the keynote address at a meeting on ‘UNIDO-DPIIT initiatives for inclusive and sustainable industrialisation in Visakhapatnam district’ here on Tuesday, he said Visakhapatnam is among six pilot districts that have been selected by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade for promotion of sustainable industries, as part the DPIIT- United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) initiative.

“It is a step in the right direction. The framework for establishment of a skill development university and skill centres in each Parliamentary constituencies in the State is ready and the final decision will be taken after a discussion in the Cabinet,” said Mr. Goutham Reddy.

The Minister said that MSMEs which generate the maximum employment after the farm sector in the State were plagued by issues such as lack of access to capital, modern technology, advanced marketing techniques, availability of skilled manpower and high fixed costs.

“A plan is on the cards to incentivise MSMEs basing on their performance in the new policy for industrial development and export promotion for 2020-25,” he said.

To a question, he said too many subsidies would attract short-term investments and the government was looking for long-term investments. “As many as 50,000 IT jobs will be created in Visakhapatnam in the near future,” he said.

Growth engine

Mr. Goutham Reddy said blessed with a strong base of industries and good rail, road, air and seaport connectivity, Visakhapatnam would be the growth engine for industrial development of the State.

Speaking at the programme, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that more industries were bound to come to Vizag, with its selection as the Executive capital of the State. He appealed to the Industries Minister to appoint nodal officers in the three regions to liaison with all government departments and help get speedy approvals for various projects.

UNIDO India Representative Rene Van Berkel elaborated on the initiatives undertaken by the UNIDO in various parts of India to build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrial development and foster innovation.

Mr. Rene Van Berkel said that the UNIDO was looking at opportunities for inclusive industrial development. Apart from development of new industries, those in the existing industrial clusters would be equipped with latest maintenance equipment and the workforce with better skills.

Director of Industries (A.P.) J.V.N. Subramanyam spoke about the immense potential of Visakhapatnam in industry, IT and tourism sectors. “The city is generating more than 14 % of the State GDP and it has a vast talent pool with the presence of many universities and engineering colleges in the region,” he said.

Collector V. Vinay Chand; Rajeev Vijh, Director, UNIDO International Centre for Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development, New Delhi; and Srinivas Shankar Prasad M, CEO, Empower MSME Trust were present.