Fourth phase panchayat polls record 86.94% turnout in Vizag district

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 February 2021 19:04 IST

Pendurthi mandal reports the highest polling percentage of 90.69, say officials

The fourth phase of gram panchayat elections, which were held in six mandals in the Visakhapatnam district, recorded 86.94 % polling here on Sunday. The fourth and final phase of elections reported the highest polling percentage compared to those in the earlier three phases, according to the officials. The first three phases recorded polling percentages of 84.23, 84.06 and 69.38 in Anakapalle, Narsipatnam and Paderu revenue divisions respectively. All the four phases of panchayat polls reported a voter turnout of 81.15 % in the district.

The elections were conducted in Anandapuram, Bheemili, Padmanabham, Parawada, Sabbavaram and Pendurthi mandals on Sunday. A large number of voters, especially youth and elderly persons, were seen coming to the polling booths to cast their votes. Though the voting percentage was just 17 in the first two hours, it increased gradually in all the mandals. Out of total 2.26 lakh voters, 1.96 lakh voters cast their vote.

Pendurthi mandal recorded the highest polling percentage of 90.69, followed by Anandapuram mandal with 88.80.

A total of 279 candidates contested for 103 sarpanch posts and 1,965 candidates contested for 904 ward members posts. As many as 117 sarpanch offices were notified for elections, of which 14 were unanimously elected. Similarly, 295 of 1,200 ward members were elected unanimously.

More than 1,500 police officials, including five ACP/DCP rank officers, 10 Circle Inspectors and 1,174 police constables, were deployed and control rooms were opened.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that the elections were conducted in a peaceful manner. He inspected the polling centre at ZP High School at Vellanki village of Anandapuram mandal on Sunday evening.

ASHA workers assisted in the shifting of elderly persons to the polling centres, he said.