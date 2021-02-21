Fourth phase A.P. Gram Panchayat elections | Over 48% polling till 10.30 a.m. in Visakhapatnam

Bheemili mandal saw the highest polling percentage of 55.28 followed by Anandapuram at 52.40%.

The fourth phase of Gram Panchayat elections, being held in six mandals of Visakhapatnam city, reported 48.95% polling from 6.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m., here on February 21.

The polls are being held at Anandapuram, Bheemili, Padmanabham, Parawada, Sabbavaram and Pendurthi mandals.

Though the polling percentage was just 18.48% in the first two hours, it gradually picked up to 48.95% by 10.30 a.m. Bheemili mandal saw the highest polling percentage of 55.28 followed by Anandapuram at 52.40%.

A total of 279 sarpanch candidates are contesting for 103 posts and 1,965 candidates are in the fray for 904 ward members posts. About 117 sarpanch offices were notified for the elections, of which 14 were unanimously elected. Similarly, 295 of 1,200 ward members were unanimously elected.

About 2.28 lakh people, including 1.15 lakh women, will cast their vote in the elections.

More than 1,500 police officials, including five ACP/DCP rank officers, 10 Circle Inspectors and 1,174 police constables, are deployed in the six mandals. 68 problematic areas have been identified in the six mandals. Polling has been peaceful, with no untoward incidents being reported from any of the mandals so far.

Director General of Police Gautam Sawang visited the Pendurthy polling station and inspected the polling arrangements. He was accompanied by City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha and DCP-1 Aishwarya Rastogi.