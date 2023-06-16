HamberMenu
Four youth arrested on charge of raping a minor girl at Duvvada in Visakhapatnam

June 16, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Duvvada police on Friday arrested four youth for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl. The four youth were identified as Nookaraju, Sai, Ali and Manoj. As per the police, the girl, a class IX dropout, resides alone in the house, when her parents go out for work. Nookaraju reportedly trapped the girl in the name of love and then sexually exploited her. Nookaraju’s friend Sai had also befriended the girl and sexually exploited her, followed by Ali and Manoj, who were friends. The incident came to light after the mother of the girl found that she was impregnated. With the help of the Mahila police, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint late on Thursday night. Inspector of Duvvada police station B. Srinivasa Rao said that a case was registered under the sections of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

