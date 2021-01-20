Four youth arrested in two cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 January 2021 01:20 IST

The city police arrested four youth allegedly involved in two offences at various places here on Tuesday.

In one case, the police arrested A. Yesu (20), J. Venkata Vamsi (21) and P. Krishna (26), were arrested for allegedly stopping a vehicle and threatening and assaulting the driver before fleeing with his mobile phone worth ₹12,000 on January 17 at Gajuwaka. Police recovered ₹10,000 cash, mobile phones and a few others from them.

In another case, police arrested Md. Mustaffa (27), who was allegedly involved in a house break-in and made good with property worth ₹2,000.

All the accused were sent in remand.