Visakhapatnam

Four youth arrested in two cases

The city police arrested four youth allegedly involved in two offences at various places here on Tuesday.

In one case, the police arrested A. Yesu (20), J. Venkata Vamsi (21) and P. Krishna (26), were arrested for allegedly stopping a vehicle and threatening and assaulting the driver before fleeing with his mobile phone worth ₹12,000 on January 17 at Gajuwaka. Police recovered ₹10,000 cash, mobile phones and a few others from them.

In another case, police arrested Md. Mustaffa (27), who was allegedly involved in a house break-in and made good with property worth ₹2,000.

All the accused were sent in remand.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2021 1:22:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/four-youth-arrested-in-two-cases/article33613358.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY