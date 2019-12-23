Four youngsters killed as tractor hits bike on NH-16

Four youngsters died when a speeding tractor hit the bike they were riding on the NH-16 near Gobburu village in Kasimkota mandal of Visakhapatnam district in the early hours on Monday.

N. Sateesh, N. Naga Appa Rao and U. Nageswara Rao died on the spot, while critically injured N. Devullu died while undergoing treatment at a government hospital at Anakapalle. The victims, all daily wagers aged between 22 and 25 years, were residents of R. Sivarampuram village in Butchayyapeta mandal. They were going to Narasingabilli in Kasimkota mandal for some work.

Wrong route

According to Anakapalle Rural Police Station Inspector P. Narasimha Rao, the tractor was reportedly coming on the wrong route and it hit the bike at a high speed. “We have registered a case against Venkata Rao, who was driving the tractor, under Section 304 of IPC. The accused is absconding and a search has been launched to trace him,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao

The police have shifted the bodies for autopsy. Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended on R. Sivarampuram village as the victims were the bread winners for their families. Later in the day, Chodavaram MLA K. Dharmasri visited the village and consoled the family members. He assured all help from the government.