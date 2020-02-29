Visakhapatnam

Four-year-old girl ‘molested’ by minor

A 14-year-old boy allegedly molested a four-year-old girl at Ugginapalem village under Kasimkota police station limits of Visakhapatnam district. The incident came to light after the mother of the girl lodged a police complaint late on Thursday night.

According to Kasimkota police, the boy is a ninth class student and the victim’s family stay in the same locality. On Thursday evening, the girl was playing in the surroundings. The boy allegedly took the girl to an isolated place and molested her, said Kasimkota Sub-Inspector L. Himagiri while referring to the complaint.

The girl has been sent to King George Hospital (KGH) for medical examination. The boy has been taken into custody for questioning. A case has been registered under relevant sections.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 29, 2020 12:51:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/four-year-old-girl-molested-by-minor/article30946367.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY