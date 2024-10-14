Four-year-old girl injured in bee attack in ASR district dies

A four-year-old girl succumbed to injuries after she was reportedly bitten by a swarm of bees, at Y. Kantavaram village in Jamiguda panchayat of Pedabayalu mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, on Sunday.

As per local sources, V. Gowri, 4, and her brother V. Viswa, 10, were playing in a garden when a swarm of bees attacked them. The duo were shifted to hospital, where Gowri succumbed to injuries, while Viswa received severe injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Pedabayalu police said they did not receive any complaint regarding the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.