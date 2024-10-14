Four-year-old girl injured in bee attack in ASR district dies

A four-year-old girl succumbed to injuries after she was reportedly bitten by a swarm of bees, at Y. Kantavaram village in Jamiguda panchayat of Pedabayalu mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, on Sunday.

As per local sources, V. Gowri, 4, and her brother V. Viswa, 10, were playing in a garden when a swarm of bees attacked them. The duo were shifted to hospital, where Gowri succumbed to injuries, while Viswa received severe injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Pedabayalu police said they did not receive any complaint regarding the incident.