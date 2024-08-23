Four severely hurt in second pharma unit blast within 48 hours in Anakapalli district

Within 48 hours of a fire accident that claimed 17 lives in a pharma unit in Anakapalli district, four workers were severely injured in another industrial accident in the district at Synergene Active Ingredients Private Limited, a pharma unit in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City of Parawada, in the early hours of Friday, August 23.

The incident occurred in less than 12 hours after the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu warned the managements of the industries not to neglect safety aspects in their units, during his visit on Thursday to the plant of Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited at the Atchutapuram SEZ in the district where 17 people died and 36 were injured in an industrial accident on August 21.

As per the officials of Synergene Active Ingredients, the incident occurred around 12.30 a.m. in the B Block of the unit. Among the four injured, three were from Jharkhand, and one was from Vizianagaram. They were immediately shifted to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam where the condition of one worker from Jharkhand is said to be critical. He suffered more than 80% burns, while the others received over 60% burns.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu spoke to the district Collector Vijaya Krishnan and enquired about the incident as well as the medical facilities being offered to the injured.

Anitha visits hospital

Anakapalli MP C.M. Ramesh, and Home Minister V. Anitha rushed to the hospital at Maharanipeta and told the doctors to provide advanced treatment to the injured. They enquired about the incident with the pharma unit officials present there.

Later, Ms. Anitha told the media that the incident occurred around 12.30 a.m. on the first floor of the B Block of the unit. There was a sudden explosion followed by a fire when the workers were mixing chemicals methanol and losatran, resulting in injuries to the chemist and three workers from Jharkhand, she said.

The management was negligent in taking safety measures in the unit and did not provide proper safety gear, especially safety suits, to the workers handling highly flammable chemicals, she said.

Meet with managements

A meeting would be conducted on Monday, August 26, with the managements of the industries in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli and experts and officials from various departments. “We will not tolerate if workers’ lives are lost due to the negligence of managements. The government will not hesitate to initiate action against the managements if they are found to be violating the safety norms. Just because our government is respecting the industries which generate employment, it does not mean they can be negligent and take things for granted,” she said.

Ms. Anitha said when she inspected the plant of Escientia the previous day, she found that it did not have a regular safety manager. A person from a neighbouring industry was deputed to the site, who was not at all qualified for the post.

A drive would be launched immediately involving experts to check the safety measures in the industries. Compensation to the victims would be announced shortly, she added.

