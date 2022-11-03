Four schoolgirls flee home to ‘stand on their own feet’, traced by police within hours in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of schoolgirls studying in Class X at a local government school fled from their homes on Thursday morning claiming that they wanted to ‘stand on their own feet and succeed in life’. Their ill-thought-out adventure, however, proved to be short-lived as special police teams tracked them down within hours and brought them home.

Police said the four girls, who are all classmates at a government school in One Town area, had disappeared from their homes after leaving behind a one-page note addressed to their parents.

“Do not search for us. We are going away as we want to stand on our own feet. We’re not doing this to cause you any grief. We are doing this to succeed in our lives. Please do not think that we are running away with boys. We are doing this only because we want to come up in life. Do not search for us,” the note said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will always think of you, no matter where we go. Once we reach a good position in our lives, we will come back to you,” they signed off.

The worried parents then rushed to the One Town Police to lodge a missing person’s complaint. Five special teams were formed which swiftly tracked down the girls to a jewellery store in Gajuwaka.

They were then counselled by the police and escorted home into the arms of their relieved and somewhat miffed parents.

Police officers said that academic pressures might have prompted the girls to run away from home.