Four RPF constables rescue woman

10 August 2021 22:48 IST

She slipped while trying to board a running train, say officials

Prompt response from four Railway Protection Force (RPF) constables saved the life of a woman passenger at Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Monday.

According to officials, the woman passenger V. Swathi tried to board the Visakhapatnam- Vijayawada Ratnachal Express, which was already in motion, to go to Samarlakota on Monday. She accidentally slipped and stuck between the gate and the footboard of the train. Two women RPF constables Rashmi Kumari and K.M. Shoba, as well as two male constables P.V. Ratnam and S.K. Bharathi, who noticed the incident, ran towards the woman and pushed her inside the train and saved her life. The entire episode was captured on the CCTV camera arranged on the platform.

Fellow passengers appreciated the RPF constables for saving the life of the woman.

After the incident, the RPF officials have appealed to the passengers not to board running trains.