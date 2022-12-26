Four reportedly killed in fire at pharma unit near Vizag

December 26, 2022 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Four persons reportedly died while another person was severely injured in a fire which occurred in a pharmaceutical unit at JN Pharmacity at Parawada in the district, on Monday.

The victims include three employees of the company and two contract workers, according to sources. However, the police are tight-lipped about the incident, and did not confirm the causalties till late in the night.

According to the Parawada Police, the unit was identified as Laurus Labs and they had also received unconfirmed reports that four persons died in the accident and their bodies had reached the mortuary at King George Hospital. One person who was extremely critical was being treated at a private hospital at Sheela Nagar. They said that the police were yet to receive official communication from the company officials.

Meanwhile, Pharmacity employees and CITU leader Satyanarayana confirmed that four persons died in the fire mishap which had occurred in the evening. They also said that lack of safety measures at the unit was responsible for the deaths. The union representatives demanded stringent action against the management.