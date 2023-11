November 08, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Anakapalli Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna in a release on Wednesday said that he suspended the four police personnel who were involved in alleged manhandling of soldier Syed Aleemullah at Parawada.

He took the action after conducting an inquiry. He also expressed regret over the behaviour of the four personnel.