Four persons ‘smuggling’ ganja from Araku nabbed

The accused hail from Delhi and Kerala, police said

Araku police arrested four persons while they were allegedly trying to transport around 62 kg of dry ganja in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, on Wednesday.

According to a release from Araku Inspector G.D. Babu, in one case, police teams arrested two persons from Kerala, while they were trying to board a bus at the APSRTC Complex. The duo was allegedly trying to transport about 12 kg of ganja.

In another case, the police teams intercepted a car near the MRO office junction and caught two persons from Delhi, while they were allegedly trying to transport 50 kg of ganja. All the accused were sent to remand on Wednesday.