Four persons robbed of gold ornaments at gunpoint

Some unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked four persons at gunpoint and made good with about three-and-a-half tolas of gold ornaments on ghat road near Daralamma temple in G.K Veedhi mandal, in Visakhapatnam district, in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred when four persons were heading to G.K. Veedhi from Sileru in the early hours of Wednesday. The accused reportedly stopped the vehicle by placing large stones on the road and then robbed gold ornaments by threatening with countrymade guns. When the victims tried to flee, their vehicle was reportedly stoned. It was learnt that one of the victims is a senior official from the Panchayat Raj Department. A case was registered and investigation is on.