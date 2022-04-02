Four persons killed in two road accidents in Visakhapatnam district

April 02, 2022 23:55 IST

Four persons died while a woman received severe injuries in two road accident in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday. Three youth all aged around 25 years died in a road accident at Palavalasa village under K.Kotapadu police station limits in the early hours of Saturday. The deceased were identified as K. Trinadh and Y/ Sai, both from Vizianagaram district, and K. Manikanta from Gotlam village in K. Kotapadu mandal. According to Sub- Inspector G. Gopal Rao, the two youth Sai and Trinadh had come to the house of Manikanta to attend local deity festival at Gotlam village. At around 11.30 p.m. on Friday, the trio allegedly left the house on a two-wheeler to Palavalasa village, where they reportedly hit a tree. The three youth died on the spot due to severe head injuries. K.Kotapadu police have registered a case. Post-mortem was conducted to the bodies on Saturday. In another case, a 40-year-old man died in a road accident at Parawada, while his wife received severe injuries on Saturday. According to police, the accident allegedly occurred when the couple were heading to Muthyalammapalem beach from Kasimkota on a two-wheeler. Parawada Police have registered a case.