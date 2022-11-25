Four persons, including a woman, arrested for ‘transporting’ 80 kg ganja in Visakhapatnam

November 25, 2022 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a joint operation, officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and City Task Force (CTF) conducted a raid and arrested four persons, including a woman, for allegedly being in possession of around 80 kg ganja here on Friday. The police teams have learnt that the accused have been procuring ganja from the Agency areas of Alluri Sitharama Raju and were transporting it to Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. More details are yet to be ascertained by the police teams.

