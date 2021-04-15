Four of a family found dead in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM:

15 April 2021 13:04 IST

Four members of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances in their apartment at Midhilapuri Colony under PM Palem police station limits, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday morning.

Bodies of S. Bangaru Naidu (50), his wife Nirmala (42) and Deepak (21) and Kashyap (19) were allegedly found burnt alive, inside the apartment.

According to sources in the police, family of S. Bangaru Naidu had shifted to the new apartment at Adithya Towers, Midhilapuri Colony last year.

A few locals claimed that they had noticed fire and smoke emitting from the apartment and say that it could be a fire accident. However, PM Palem police who have reached the spot are checking out CCTV footage and a few others things to ascertain reasons behind the incident. Police are yet to come to a conclusion. Further investigation is on. CLUES team had reached the spot to collect the samples. PM Palem police are investigating the case.