ADVERTISEMENT

Four of a family die in an alleged suicide pact at Anakapalli, one hospitalised

December 29, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - ANAKAPALLI

According to preliminary information from the police, the victim’s family, a native of Tenali, Guntur district, resided in Anakapalli since the last one year

Harish Gilai

A couple along with their three daughters tried to end their lives by consuming poisonous substance in their house at Anakapalli Town during the wee hours of December 29. While four of them died, a minor girl is said to be undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to preliminary information from the police, the , a native of Tenali, Guntur district, resided in Anakapalli since the last one year.

The husband along with his wife and three daughters reportedly consumed poisonous substance during the wee hours of Friday. It was learnt that one of their daughter, a 14-year was shifted to hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Anakapalli police have reached the spot along with the CLUES team.

The police suspect that financial issues might be the reason for the family to take the extreme step.

Superintendent of Police, K.V. Muralikrishna has asked the police to investigate in all angles.

(Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact 100)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US