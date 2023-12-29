Four of a family die in an alleged suicide pact at Anakapalli, one hospitalised

December 29, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - ANAKAPALLI

A couple along with their three daughters tried to end their lives by consuming poisonous substance in their house at Anakapalli Town during the wee hours of December 29. While four of them died, a minor girl is said to be undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to preliminary information from the police, the , a native of Tenali, Guntur district, resided in Anakapalli since the last one year.

The husband along with his wife and three daughters reportedly consumed poisonous substance during the wee hours of Friday. It was learnt that one of their daughter, a 14-year was shifted to hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Anakapalli police have reached the spot along with the CLUES team.

The police suspect that financial issues might be the reason for the family to take the extreme step.

Superintendent of Police, K.V. Muralikrishna has asked the police to investigate in all angles.

(Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact 100)