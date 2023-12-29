GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four of a family die in an alleged suicide pact at Anakapalli, one hospitalised

According to preliminary information from the police, the victim’s family, a native of Tenali, Guntur district, resided in Anakapalli since the last one year

December 29, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - ANAKAPALLI

Harish Gilai

A couple along with their three daughters tried to end their lives by consuming poisonous substance in their house at Anakapalli Town during the wee hours of December 29. While four of them died, a minor girl is said to be undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to preliminary information from the police, the , a native of Tenali, Guntur district, resided in Anakapalli since the last one year.

The husband along with his wife and three daughters reportedly consumed poisonous substance during the wee hours of Friday. It was learnt that one of their daughter, a 14-year was shifted to hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Anakapalli police have reached the spot along with the CLUES team.

The police suspect that financial issues might be the reason for the family to take the extreme step.

Superintendent of Police, K.V. Muralikrishna has asked the police to investigate in all angles.

(Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact 100)

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.