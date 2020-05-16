Visakhapatnam

Four new cases in the district take the tally to 72

Four new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Visakhapatnam district, as per the State Health Bulletin released on Saturday.

With this, the total number of cases reported in the district will be 72 as on date. While the total number of active cases is 45, the number of persons discharged is 26. It may be recalled that the district also reported one death from Chengalraopeta area.

Among the four new cases, it was learnt that two cases are from Bylapudi village from Cheedikada mandal, while one case has been reported from Dibidi village from Butchayyapeta mandal. Apart from the three, a personnel from a police wing from the city limits was also tested positive.

Coronavirus
